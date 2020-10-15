HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell holds a news conference to provide a weekly update on Honolulu’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Mayor is also expected to discuss the new lab at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, which the state says will aid in COVID-19 testing efforts.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The Mayor is joined by Dr. Vivek Nerurkar of the John A. Burns School of Medicine Department.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell provides weekly update on Honolulu’s coronavirus containment efforts
- McConnell to bring GOP COVID-19 relief bill back to the table later this month
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 91 new cases, with 1 additional fatality
- Police searching for suspect involved in attempted purse snatching
- Democrats make unsuccessful push to postpone Judge Barrett’s SCOTUS confirmation