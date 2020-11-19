Mayor Caldwell says Oahu can still make it to Tier 3 despite high COVID-19 numbers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell shared the City’s latest 7-day average for coronavirus cases on Oahu. The City’s weekly average currently stands at 71 cases with a positivity rate of 2.7 percent.

Mayor Caldwell held a news conference to provide his weekly coronavirus update and provide details on the City’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m still hopeful we can get to Tier 3 and gather in 10 before the holidays kick in,” the Mayor said. “We need to work harder.”

Mayor Caldwell also encouraged the use of the State’s COVID-19 mobile testing lab at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu

Caldwell says the testing lab has currently tested 300 people and yielded a positivity rate of 5%.

“The reason for that is we are sending our first responders, who have been in close contact with people, so their positivity rate is much higher,” explained the Mayor.

“We know people want to go to see their families in the neighbor islands and we have a mobile testing lab that can help with that,” he added.

The Mayor said that he is optimistic more people will utilize the mobile testing lab as the holidays approach and travel increases.