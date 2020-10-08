Mayor Caldwell gives updates on Honolulu’s coronavirus efforts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference Thursday to discuss the City’s progress in containing the spread of COVID-19 since the launch of Oahu’s “COVID-19 Recovery Framework” on Sept. 24.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Under the order, O’ahu still remains in Tier 1 with gatherings of five or less permitted. The mayor indicated that if coronavirus cases remain below 100 in their 7-day average, O’ahu could be looking at moving into Tier 2 by Oct. 22. This could allow more businesses like indoor personal care services to reopen and expand their customer capacity.

O’ahu saw a 7-day average of 93 cases during week one of reopening. An average of 73 cases were reported at the end of week two. The mayor added that the current average for week three is 71 cases with a positivity rate of 3.1%.

Latest Stories on KHON2