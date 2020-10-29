Honolulu police to help city enforce COVID-19 rules on Halloween

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is a time of gathering and creative expression. But with the coronavirus pandemic, city officials are urging residents and visitors to forgo this year’s celebration.

Mayor Caldwell held a news conference Wednesday afternoon urging residents not to partake in traditional Halloween festivities, like trick-or-treating, in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Halloween is a great holiday, but this Halloween is unlike any that we’ve had. We are living with this virus. It is among us. It will be out there.” the Mayor warned.

The City announced it will be working with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) to enforce Mayor Caldwell’s emergency order, which currently bans gatherings greater than five. The Mayor added that mask wearing and social distancing will still be required for those that choose to go out.

HPD Chief of Police Susan Ballard added word of caution to those planning to gather despite the order not to.

“We’re also going to have additional staffing around the island. If we get calls or if we see a large gathering, our officers will be there to enforce. Please don’t make the police the bad guy. Police yourself so we don’t have to do it for you. Susan Ballard, Chief of Police, Honolulu Police Department

HPD put out alternative ideas for family and friends looking to celebrate the holidays including having a virtual costume party, setting up spooky displays around the house and even participating in the city’s drive-through movie theater or drive-through haunted house where social distancing can be enforced.

These activities and more can be found on HPD’s website.

For more information about the Mayor’s emergency order, click here.

