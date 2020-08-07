WATCH LIVE: HSTA holds virtual news conference on school reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association will hold a virtual news conference to discuss the health and safety concerns regarding returning students to campus for the 2020–21 school year.
