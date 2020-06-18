WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Scott Saiki addresses positive COVID-19 test at State Capitol

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
hawaii state capitol exterior_1520917767339.jpg.jpg

HONOLULU (KHON) — House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki will hold a press conference regarding the positive COVID-19 test result and the upcoming session reconvening on June 22.

Watch the news conference in the video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories