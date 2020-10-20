New grant program to offer small local businesses up to $10,000 in aid

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is helping small local businesses “pivot” towards financial recovery with a new CARES Act funded program.

Governor Ige announced the launch of the Hawai’i Business Pivot Grant, which aims to provide financial relief to small businesses who have had to make marketplace changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The $25 million program will offer 2,500 small businesses with grants upwards of $10,000 for reimbursable business expenses.

To qualify for the grant, businesses and non-profits must meet the following criteria:

Be registered in the State of Hawai‘i and have fewer than 100 employees.

Operate in a physical commercial space in Hawai‘i (home-based businesses are not eligible).

Have suffered economic injury due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Been in business prior to March 20.

Under the program, businesses will be able to implement modified protocols such as social distancing and cleaning measures into their operations.

The program will also offer aid for technical improvements such as training programs and website development to help businesses adjust to serving customers in the midst of the pandemic.

“We hope this grant will ease the burden on companies who are making the shift, while inspiring others to rethink and re-imagine that they can add to the resilience of their business,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce is expected to manage the applications process, which can take anywhere from seven to ten days.

For more information on how to apply, visit their website.

