Hawai’i Restaurant Card program to send 116,000 cards to qualifying residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state plans to issue over 116,000 Hawai’i Restaurant Cards to local residents who collected unemployment benefits in September.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Governor David Ige held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss the start of the Hawai’i Restaurant Card program. The project offers qualified state residents a one-time debit-like card pre-loaded with $500. The money can only be spent at a restaurant in Hawaii.

The Governor also cleared up confusion surrounding the card’s impact on specific unemployment eligibility.

“I know there’s been some questions. This one time benefit will not impact SNAP or Medicaid benefits or eligibility.”

In addition to the 116,000 cards being sent out, the state plans to issue another 30,000 restaurant cards to unemployed workers who recently applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

Qualified individuals can expect to start seeing their Hawaii Restaurant Card in the mail on or after Oct. 16.

The Hawai’i Restaurant Cards must be spent by Dec. 15 to meet the state’s end-of-year deadline for CARES Act fund spending.

To check your eligibility for the card or for more details, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2