State develops plan for distributing coronavirus vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials announced a drafted plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the public once developed.

Governor David Ige said the vaccines would be distributed in tiers based on how many would be available at the time.

“We’re looking at vaccinating 700,000 to 800,000 people,” said Governor Ige. The vaccinations would be voluntary.

The order of priority for vaccination is as follows:

Group 1:

Healthcare workers

First responders with high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Nursing home employees and residents.

Indirect patient care staff.

Hawaii residents with underlying health conditions.

High-risk individuals who live in congregated areas.

Group 2:

Workers and inmates in jails and prisons.

Homeless individuals and those in homeless shelters.

Kindergarten through Twelfth grade teachers.

Essential employees.

Group 3:

All children 17-years-old and younger.

Most essential and non-essential employees in places with increased exposure to COVID-19.

18-22 year olds.

Group 4:

All Hawaii residents who do not have a vaccination and want one.

State officials say the vaccination plan is expected to roll out in December with a possible vaccine becoming available as early as February of 2021.

