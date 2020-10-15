HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige and Lt. Governor Josh Green discuss the first day of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Latest Stories on KHON2
- WATCH LIVE: First day of pre-travel testing program
- Is Twitter down? Thousands report issues
- An approaching cold front to bring an increase in showers to Kauai and Oahu
- WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell provides weekly update on Honolulu’s coronavirus containment efforts
- McConnell to bring GOP COVID-19 relief bill back to the table later this month