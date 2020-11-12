City launches new partnership to help Oahu’s COVID-19 patients and their families

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced a new partnership with the Hawai‘i Primary Care Association and Oahu’s seven community health centers that will work to help Oahu’s COVID-19 patients and their families during the recovery process.

The initiative, funded by $10 million of CARES Act money, will provide contact tracing, health care navigation and other services to support families whose household has been exposed to COVID-19.

“Making O‘ahu COVID-safe depends on giving everyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus access to the care and support they need,” said Mayor Caldwell. “The health care professionals at our island’s community health centers do more than provide quality medical care. They care for the well-being of patients and entire communities and that’s what Oahu needs to recover from COVID-19.”

According to the City, services for households will include anything from daily wellness support to food and medication delivery as well as assistance to family members for care after hours or in an emergency.

The Mayor says he hopes this encourages income earners to self-quarantine if they test positive for the virus because their family would be financially supported.

“This program will work to help these income earners worry less so they can isolate and quarantine and know their families are taken care of,” Caldwell explained.

Community health centers on O‘ahu include:

Kalihi-Pālama Health Center

Kōkua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services

Ko‘olauloa Health Center

Wahiawā Health

Wai‘anae Coast Comprehensive Health Center

Waikīkī Health

Waimānalo Health Center

