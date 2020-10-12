WATCH LIVE: City announces new partnership aimed at helping feed 100,000 O’ahu residents in need

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Caldwell holds a news conference to discuss a new program called “Farm to Food.” According to the city, the initiative will aim to offer free meals to Oʻahu residents in need while providing farmers with new markets for their locally grown produce.

Mayor Caldwell says the program, which will partner with local farmers, community health clinics and nonprofit organizations will utilize $4.3 million in CARES Act funding to buy and distribute locally grown produce throughout the island. The Mayor predicts “Food to Farm” will provide roughly 100,000 meals to families in need by the end of the year.

“COVID is teaching us the hard lesson that despite past efforts, we rely far too much on off-island resources for most of our food supply,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “Farm to Food is a big step toward building a system where the food we eat is grown, picked, processed, distributed, and prepared by people on Oʻahu. This program will feed thousands of families in need during the crisis and lay the groundwork for more local food production and job creation in the years to come.”

The Mayor is joined by Taylor Kellerman of Kualoa Ranch and Justin Ridley of Ho Farms.

