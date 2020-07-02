Live Now
WATCH: HSTA holds virtual news conference to discuss DOE plans to reopen schools

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association will hold a virtual news conference to discuss the Department of Education’s plans to reopen schools for the upcoming school year.

The news conference will begin at approximately 2:00 PM, and can be viewed in the video below:

