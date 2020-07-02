WATCH: HSTA holds virtual news conference to discuss DOE plans to reopen schools

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- With most major U.S. cities canceling planned fireworks shows for Independence Day, it may be more difficult to enjoy the traditional Fourth of July festivities we're used to. And while things are certainly different during the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of fireworks displays you can enjoy from the comfort and safety of your own home.

As COVID-19 cases surge across more than three dozen states, many fireworks shows still slated to occur are encouraging people to enjoy the experience from inside their vehicles.