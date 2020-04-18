The Hawaii State Teachers Association held a news conference to discuss plans for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Watch the conference in the video below:
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County
- #HawaiiStrong: Sound and lighting company is the pulse behind the heartbeat of Waikiki
- WATCH: HSTA holds news conference to discuss DOE plans for the rest of the school year
- Sun Noodle Donates ramen kits to Kaiser Permanente Hawaii
- St. Anthony’s School third graders thank essential workers on video