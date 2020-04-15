WATCH: HSTA addresses Gov. Ige’s proposed plan to cut teacher pay

HONOLULU (KHON) — Yesterday, the Hawaii State Teacher’s Association reported that it received notice from Governor David Ige’s office, alerting them about a possible 20% pay cut.

“This is unacceptable,” said HSTA President Corey Rosenlee in an official statement. “While we recognize the coronavirus has already started to cripple Hawaii’s economy, no one can be sure of its long-term impacts. We believe cutting salaries for tens of thousands of state workers is rash and will hurt our state even more.”

HSTA President Corey Rosenlee and several teachers shared their thoughts in a news conference, which can be watched in the video below: