WATCH: House Select Committee on COVID-19 discusses reopening Hawaii’s economy

HONOLULU (KHON) — The House Select Committee on COVID-19 met on Monday, May 11th to discuss reopening Hawaii’s economy, specifically the protocols for retail and restaurant industries. The Committee will also discuss unemployment claims, as well as concerns regarding childcare and housing services.
You can watch the hearing here.
The following are expected to participate in the hearing:
- Dr. Carl Bonham, Executive Director of University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization
- Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi
- Alan Oshima, head of Gov. Ige’s Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan
- Major General Kenneth Hara, Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
- Lisa Maruyama, President and CEO of the Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations
- Representative Linda Ichiyama
- James Koshiba, co-founder of the volunteer homeless support group Hui Aloha
