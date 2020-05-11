Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Many not ready to return to restaurants, gyms during COVID-19 pandemic
Live Now
COVID-19 update with Gov. Ige and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

WATCH: House Select Committee on COVID-19 discusses reopening Hawaii’s economy

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The House Select Committee on COVID-19 met on Monday, May 11th to discuss reopening Hawaii’s economy, specifically the protocols for retail and restaurant industries. The Committee will also discuss unemployment claims, as well as concerns regarding childcare and housing services.

You can watch the hearing here.

The following are expected to participate in the hearing:

  • Dr. Carl Bonham, Executive Director of University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization
  • Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi 
  • Alan Oshima, head of Gov. Ige’s Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan
  • Major General Kenneth Hara, Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
  • Lisa Maruyama, President and CEO of the Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations
  • Representative Linda Ichiyama 
  • James Koshiba, co-founder of the volunteer homeless support group Hui Aloha

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 64°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 60% 80° 65°

Thursday

80° / 66°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 70% 80° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

12 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

1 AM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

Trending Stories