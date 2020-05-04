WATCH: House Select Committee on COVID-19 discusses economy, unemployment and reopening businesses

Live Now
House Select Committee on COVID-19 discusses economy, unemployment and reopening businesses

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The House Select Committee on COVID-19 met on Monday, May 4th to discuss the state’s economic and financial preparedness.

Watch the hearing here.

The following speakers discussed reopening Hawaii’s economy:

  • Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi
  • Alan Oshima, who is heading Governor David Ige’s Hawaiʻi Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan
  • Major General Kenneth Hara, Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HiEMA)

