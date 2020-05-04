WATCH: House Select Committee on COVID-19 discusses economy, unemployment and reopening businesses

HONOLULU (KHON) — The House Select Committee on COVID-19 met on Monday, May 4th to discuss the state’s economic and financial preparedness.
The following speakers discussed reopening Hawaii’s economy:
- Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association President & CEO Dr. Mark Mugiishi
- Alan Oshima, who is heading Governor David Ige’s Hawaiʻi Economic and Community Recovery & Resiliency Plan
- Major General Kenneth Hara, Director of the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HiEMA)
