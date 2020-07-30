WATCH: Honolulu mayor discusses city’s response in recent spike in COVID-19 cases

FRESNO (KSEE) -- As journalists, we work hard to make our stories about you, and keep our personal feelings out of them. But once in a while the news we cover hits close to home. That’s the case for reporter Mederios Babb.

Two weeks ago she lost her grandmother to COVID-19. Mederios is sharing her heartbreaking story tonight in the hopes anyone who isn’t taking this pandemic seriously… might think again.