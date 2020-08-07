Hawaii gov. reinstates inter-island travel quarantine, Honolulu mayor tightens up restrictions as cases surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a press conference announced on Thursday, Aug. 6, the Hawaii governor and city officials announced a number of restrictions in light of the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases.

Hawaii Governor David Ige announced that the mandatory 14-day quarantine order for inter-island travel will be reinstated. This will take effect on August 11.

For Oahu, cases continue to surge on the island. State health director Dr. Bruce Anderson announced that there are ‘at least’ 200 cases on Thursday, Aug. 6.

“I say about 200 because we had a problem with our electronic record system again and we’re still getting reports from yesterday. But we fully expect to see at least 200 cases today,” said Dr. Anderson.

He adds that there are currently 117 hospitalizations. 115 of them are on Oahu. Based on two models, the health director projects that ICU beds in the state will be full by the end of August.

On Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is scaling back on a lot of the loosened restrictions the city was previously allowed.

To further enforce violations, the Honolulu Police Department has set up a COVID-enforcement team and hotline. The team will be staffed with 160 police officers and will start service on Sunday, August 9, at 10 a.m.

To make a report of a proclamation violation in regards to COVID-19, call 723-3900 or email hpdcovidenforce@honolulu.gov.

