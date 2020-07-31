Hawaii gov. reduces appropriations from coronavirus aid, believes allocated amount would be ‘sufficient’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige made reductions in the funds appropriated to state expenditures. He says the number these expenditures was reduced to would be sufficient enough for the state to work with.
- A $90 million appropriation for airport screenings and health assurance initiatives was cut down to $70 million.
- $230 million to provide an additional weekly unemployment benefit of $100 per week. Gov. Ige says U.S. Congress is currently considering another economic stimulus package and they’re unsure what will be approved and Hawaii needs to be flexible in using the funds for other needs in case Congress provides additional funding for unemployment benefits.
- $100 million for housing and rental assistance and the administrative costs related to the housing relief and resiliency program were cut in half. Gov. Ige said HHFDC believes the initial amount of $50 million can be spent by the end of the year to help homeowners who have experienced a reduction of income due to COVID-19. Funds saved by the reduction may be applied to the period March 1 through Aug. 1.
- $100 million for the purchase of PPE reduced to $61. Gov. Ige cited that the appropriation doesn’t include the purchase and distribution of much-needed sanitation or disinfectant supplies. DOD also has stated $61 million is sufficient for PPE.
- The governor reduced $36 million to $10 million appropriated for retraining and workforce development programs and reduce $15 million to $10 million that would be used to support emerging industries to create a supply chain for cleaning supplies and PPE.
- $2 million appropriation for a public-private partnership to support public high school seniors who were adversely affected by COVID-19 would be reduced to $1 million.
- Lastly, the $1,080,000,605 transfer from the Emergency Reserve Fund will be reduced to $648 million. This is a technical correction because the amount is overstated by $432,000,605.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Some lawmakers uneasy after Rep. Louie Gohmert’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis
- Hawaii gov. reduces appropriations from coronavirus aid, believes allocated amount would be ‘sufficient’
- Accomplice to attempted murder sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole
- Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center confirms employee tested COVID-19 positive
- President Trump urges COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma