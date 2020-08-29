VIDEO: Hawaii gov. discusses COVID surge testing on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state will close the H-3 Freeway for two separate days, Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, and become a COVID surge testing site.
Cars will line up on the five-mile stretch of the road and lead to the Harano Tunnels where people will get tested.
With news of the closure, Hawaii Governor David Ige dive into the details about the testing site on Aug. 28. The state Department of Transportation Division Deputy Director Ed Sniffin joined him to discuss the efforts.
