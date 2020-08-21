WATCH: Hawaii gov. announces new emergency proclamation; Maui, Kauai County mayors discuss ‘enhanced movement quarantine’

WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KHON2) -- The County Of Hawai'i Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that Waipio Valley Road will be closed from Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Aug. 24 in efforts to prevent large crowd gatherings on Statehood Day.

According to DPW, special duty officers and Waipi‘o Valley Rangers will be on site at the top of the road leading into the valley, to ensure that valley access is restricted to local traffic only. Local traffic, such as residents, land owners, and farmers, will be allowed to pass through, a single-vehicle at a time.