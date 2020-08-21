WATCH: Hawaii gov. announces new emergency proclamation; Maui, Kauai County mayors discuss ‘enhanced movement quarantine’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Ige will announce the 12th Emergency Proclamation on Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Also appearing at this press conference will be Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami and Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. They will discuss ‘enhanced movement quarantine.’
