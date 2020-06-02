Live Now
WATCH: Governor Ige discusses plans for reopening inter-island travel by June 16

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige held a news conference from the airport to discuss plans for reopening inter-island travel by June 16. Watch the full news conference in the video above.

Also in attendance were:

  • Lt. Gov. Josh Green
  • Senate President Ronald Kouchi
  • Speaker of the House Scott Saiki
  • Attorney General Clare Connors
  • Dept. of Health Administrator Dr. Bruce Anderson
  • Dept. of Transportation Public Information Officer Tim Sakahara
  • President/CEO of Hawaiian Airlines Peter Ingram.

