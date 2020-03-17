WATCH: Governor Ige announces supplementary emergency proclamation for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige spoke to the press on Monday, detailing a supplementary emergency proclamation. The proclamation includes utilizing the National Guard to assist with relief efforts, and waivers of the one-week waiting period for unemployment applicants. You can watch the news conference in the video above.
