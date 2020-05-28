WATCH: Governor Ige and County Mayors discuss reopening businesses and activities across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation is working with the Governor’s Office to provide a blanket extension for all driver’s licenses, State identification cards and instruction permits to the end of September to reduce the need for people to gather at driver’s licensing centers. This extension will be added to a future supplementary proclamation.

“Thanks to the actions of the majority of our residents, Hawai‘i is one of the best-performing states in the country in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor David Ige. “We remain grateful and cautious as we move towards recovery. Providing an additional extension of credentials will allow our county DMVs to address the backlog that developed over this emergency period while keeping our public servants and community members safe.”