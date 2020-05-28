Live Now
WATCH: Governor Ige and County Mayors discuss reopening businesses and activities across the state

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Thursday, May 28, Governor David Ige held a virtual conference with all four county mayors to discuss the reopening of businesses and activities across the state. Watch the conference in the video below:

The county mayors are:

  • Mayor Derek K.S. Kawakami, Kaua‘i County
  • Mayor Kirk Caldwell, City and County of Honolulu
  • Mayor Mike Victorino, Maui County
  • Mayor Harry Kim, Hawai‘i County 

