HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige announced on Sept. 16 that Hawaii will start its trans-Pacific pre-travel testing program on Oct. 15.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
This will allow incoming travelers to avoid quarantine by providing a negative COVID-19 test, relaunching the state’s tourism industry.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Rainbow Drive-In’s Living808 Lunch Special
- ‘It’s a miracle’: Oregon fire survivor captures escape, moments of hope on camera
- Pre-travel testing program for incoming travelers to start on Oct. 15
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding, hundreds rescued
- Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid