Pre-travel testing program for incoming travelers to start on Oct. 15

Coronavirus

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige announced on Sept. 16 that Hawaii will start its trans-Pacific pre-travel testing program on Oct. 15.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This will allow incoming travelers to avoid quarantine by providing a negative COVID-19 test, relaunching the state’s tourism industry.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories