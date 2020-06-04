WATCH: Gov. Ige talks rebuilding Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige says he is working with industry leaders to reboot our local economy.
He says this will start with residents being allowed to travel inter-island quarantine free starting June 16.
RELATED: ‘This is the new normal’: Hawaii works to rebuild with new adjustments
In a one-on-one interview with KHON2, the governor opened up about where we go from here.
He says doesn’t expect life to go back to what it was a few months ago.
