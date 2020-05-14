1  of  2
Live Now
Gov. Ige talks contact tracing with State Epidemiologist and State Laboratories Administrator. Mayor Caldwell discusses new guidelines and limitations for outdoor sport fields and courts, as well as drive-in services.

WATCH: Gov. Ige talks contact tracing with State Epidemiologist and State Laboratories Administrator

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a day with no new cases of COVID-19 reported, Governor David Ige held a discussion with State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park and Administrator of the State Laboratories Division Dr. Edward Desmond.

Watch the discussion in the video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

