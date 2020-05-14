HONOLULU (KHON) — After a day with no new cases of COVID-19 reported, Governor David Ige held a discussion with State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park and Administrator of the State Laboratories Division Dr. Edward Desmond.
Watch the discussion in the video below:
- Behind The Wheel: Servco Subaru
- WATCH: Gov. Ige talks contact tracing with State Epidemiologist and State Laboratories Administrator
- Oahu Retailers to Reopen with Different Look
- ‘No one is above the law’: Lawmakers respond to Burr stepping down as intel chair amid stock sales investigation
- Hawaii County Mayor Supports State’s Reopening Pace