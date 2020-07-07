WATCH: Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green and DOH Director Dr. Anderson discuss Hawaii’s economy, latest COVID-19 updates

HONOLULU (KHON) — After 7 new cases were reported for the state, Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson held a news conference to discuss the latest. Watch the opening statements in the video above, and media Q&A in the video below.
- Pomaikai Ballrooms at Dole Cannery closed
- More businesses announce closures and layoffs in July
- Warnings, citations given on Oahu for face mask violations
- COVID-19 clusters drive the number of cases up
