WATCH: Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green and DOH Director Dr. Anderson discuss Hawaii’s economy, latest COVID-19 updates

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Many businesses shut their doors back in March. But some reopened only to find that the cost of doing business outweighed the income coming in.

This is what happened to one Maui business, Maui Tropical Plantation and the Mill House Restaurant. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, they would see around 1400 visitors a day. When they reopened in June, that went down to less than a quarter of their usual visitors. That is why the business made the decision to close and let go of about 300 workers.