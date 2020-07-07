1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Kirk Caldwell, community leaders discuss extending Kalakaua Open Street Sundays
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

WATCH: Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green and DOH Director Dr. Anderson discuss Hawaii’s economy, latest COVID-19 updates

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After 7 new cases were reported for the state, Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson held a news conference to discuss the latest. Watch the opening statements in the video above, and media Q&A in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories