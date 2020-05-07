WATCH: Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green and DLNR discuss COVID-19 response, re-opening State parks

HONOLULU (KHON) — After only one new case of COVID-19 was reported for the state, Governor David Ige, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green, and Chair of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Suzanne Case held a news conference to discuss the latest, including the decision to re-open State parks.
