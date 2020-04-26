Gov. Ige extends stay at home order, 14-day quarantine through May 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige announced that the stay at home order and the 14-day quarantine for all incoming passengers will be extended through May 31.

“We are flattening the curve,” Governor Ige said. “However, my greatest fear is that if we move to reopen too quickly, we will see a sudden surge in new cases that would result in over-running our healthcare system and more deaths.”

He said that since the 14-day quarantine order, the number of incoming passengers has declined by 98 percent. Officials, however, are still seeing over a hundred passengers coming into the state.

The governor says that the FAA has made clear that air traffic cannot be shut down.

As for new COVID-19 positive cases announced on Saturday, April 25, the Department of Health reported three new cases, raising the state total to 604.

Two of the cases are Oahu residents and one is a resident diagnosed outside of the state.

Gov. Ige said that in addition to the extension of the quarantine and stay at home orders, he will be relaxing some aspects of the lockdown.

In the press conference, he said that outdoor exercise will be allowed. This includes swimming, surfing, and walking pets. Running, jogging, or walking on the beach will be permitted as long as social distancing requirements are observed.

As for the eviction moratorium, it has been extended until the end of May.

