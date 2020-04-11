Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Ige, DOH and other state officials give COVID-19 briefing

HONOLULU (KHON) — After an additional 23 cases statewide — including two more deaths — Governor David Ige and other state officials held a news conference to discuss the latest on COVID-19.

Speaking at the briefing were:

  • Governor David Ige
  • Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, Chairperson Hawaii Department of Agriculture
  • Rona M. Suzuki, Director of the State Department of Taxation
  • Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health

