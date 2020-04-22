WATCH: Gov. Ige discusses unemployment filings with Department of Labor

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Governor David Ige and Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Scott Murakami discussed the latest updates on unemployment filings, new tools to help with unemployment claims, pandemic unemployment insurance, and more.

Watch in the video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 79° 67°

Thursday

79° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Friday

78° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Monday

80° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

Trending Stories