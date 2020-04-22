WATCH: Gov. Ige discusses unemployment filings with Department of Labor

Governor David Ige and Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Scott Murakami discussed the latest updates on unemployment filings, new tools to help with unemployment claims, pandemic unemployment insurance, and more.
Watch in the video below:
