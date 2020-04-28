HONOLULU (KHON) — Following back-and-forth discussions with the mayors, Governor David Ige announced today that florists may resume operations starting Friday, May 1st, provided adequate safety measures are in place.
He held a briefing to discuss the decision in greater detail, which can be watched in the video below:
- Dan Ige’s next fight set for May 16
- Kahuku’s Bradlee Anae eager to prove himself once again in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys
- WATCH: Gov. Ige discusses the resumption of operations for florists
- Gov. Ige: florists can begin operations on May 1
- Ukulele Festival replaces 50th anniversary event with one-hour documentary