WATCH: Gov. Ige discusses childcare services and re-opening guidelines

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a third consecutive day with no new positive COVID-19 cases, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss re-opening guidelines and childcare services with Pankaj Bahnot, Director of the Dept. of Human Services and Alan Oshima, Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator.
Watch the opening statements in the video above, and the media Q&A in the video below.
