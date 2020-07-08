WATCH: Gov. Ige, Dept. of Health Director and State Epidemiologist discuss rise in COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON) — After 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today, Gov. David Ige, Dept. of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson and State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park discussed the latest COVID-19 updates. Watch their opening statements in the video above, and the media Q&A session in the video below.
