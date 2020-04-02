HONOLULU (KHON) — State officials held their daily briefing on COVID-19 via teleconference from the State Capitol. The briefing can be viewed in the video above.
Today’s speakers included:
- Governor David Ige
- Jane Sawyer, District Director of the US Small Business Administration
- Stephen Levins, Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection
- Tim Sakahara, Public Information Officer at the Department of Transportation
- Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health
The Department of Health reported 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, totaling 258 statewide.
- Oregon veteran recovers from COVID-19, celebrates 104th birthday
- Do you know this man? Hawaii Police Department is looking to identify him
- WATCH: Gov. Ige, Department of Health and other state officials discuss the latest updates on COVID-19
- 21-year-old Maui man loses control of car, dies at scene of crash
- 3,725 quarantined before extension of 14-day quarantine order