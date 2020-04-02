WATCH: Gov. Ige, Department of Health and other state officials discuss the latest updates on COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — State officials held their daily briefing on COVID-19 via teleconference from the State Capitol. The briefing can be viewed in the video above.

Today’s speakers included:

Governor David Ige

Jane Sawyer, District Director of the US Small Business Administration

Stephen Levins, Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection

Tim Sakahara, Public Information Officer at the Department of Transportation

Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health

The Department of Health reported 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, totaling 258 statewide.