WATCH: Gov. Ige, Department of Health and other state officials discuss the latest updates on COVID-19

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — State officials held their daily briefing on COVID-19 via teleconference from the State Capitol. The briefing can be viewed in the video above.

Today’s speakers included:

  • Governor David Ige
  • Jane Sawyer, District Director of the US Small Business Administration
  • Stephen Levins, Executive Director of the Office of Consumer Protection
  • Tim Sakahara, Public Information Officer at the Department of Transportation
  • Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health

The Department of Health reported 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, totaling 258 statewide.

