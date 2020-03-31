HONOLULU (KHON) — On Monday, March 30th, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss the latest updates on state efforts to address the spread of COVID-19. Senator Brian Schatz, Representative Ed Case, Lt. Governor Josh Green, Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson, and Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Tim Sakahara also spoke. The presser can be viewed in the video above.
- WATCH: Gov. Ige, congressmen Schatz and Case, state officials discuss COVID-19
- Bill proposed provides protection for student veterans
- Hawaii Tourism Authority reports 826 people arrived in Hawaii Sunday
- More than 2,700 in mandatory travel quarantine, mostly local residents
- Man charged in Ewa Beach double murder appears in court