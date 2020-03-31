Live Now
WATCH: Gov. Ige, congressmen Schatz and Case, state officials discuss COVID-19

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — On Monday, March 30th, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss the latest updates on state efforts to address the spread of COVID-19. Senator Brian Schatz, Representative Ed Case, Lt. Governor Josh Green, Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson, and Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Tim Sakahara also spoke. The presser can be viewed in the video above.

