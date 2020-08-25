WATCH: Gov. Ige approves stay-at-home, work-from-home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige has approved a stay-at-home, work-from-home order for the island of Oahu.

This will take in effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. for the next two weeks.

Gyms, hair salons and dine-in at restaurants will be required to close. Restaurants can only provide take-out during the new stay-at-home order.