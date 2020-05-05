WATCH: Gov. Ige announces phase 1 of re-opening businesses across Hawaii

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another day that saw new positive COVID-19 cases in the single digits, Governor David Ige held a news conference to announce his 7th Supplemental Emergency Proclamation, which initiates phase 1 of re-opening Hawaii businesses across the state starting May 7th.

Businesses that are considered “low-risk” and can re-open on May 7th include: non-food agricultural; astronomical observatories; car washes; pet grooming; elective healthcare; non-profits; retail businesses and services; shopping malls; and wholesale and warehousing.

Watch the conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

