Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino discusses the latest updates from Maui County

WATCH: Gov. Ige announces “Act With Care” phase of re-opening Hawaii’s economy

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another day without any new cases of COVID-19, Governor David Ige announced the Safer At Home order has now become the Act With Care order, which includes the re-opening of medium-risk businesses while extending the 14-day travel quarantine and eviction moratorium through the end of June. Watch the announcement in the video above.

In the video below, Governor Ige, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, HI-EMA Director Kenneth Ohara, Attorney General Clare Connors, and Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima took questions from the media after the announcement of the Act With Care order.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 76° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 66°

Saturday

81° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 66°

Sunday

82° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

Trending Stories