WATCH: Gov. Ige announces “Act With Care” phase of re-opening Hawaii’s economy

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another day without any new cases of COVID-19, Governor David Ige announced the Safer At Home order has now become the Act With Care order, which includes the re-opening of medium-risk businesses while extending the 14-day travel quarantine and eviction moratorium through the end of June. Watch the announcement in the video above.

In the video below, Governor Ige, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, HI-EMA Director Kenneth Ohara, Attorney General Clare Connors, and Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima took questions from the media after the announcement of the Act With Care order.