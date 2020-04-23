Live Now
Gov. Ige and state officials discuss efforts to help homeless amid pandemic

WATCH: Gov. Ige and state officials discuss efforts to help homeless amid pandemic

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige held a morning briefing to discuss efforts to address the challenges that homeless individuals face during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by his Coordinator on Homelessness Scott Morishige, and the Deputy Director of the Behavioral Health Administration Edward Mersereau.

Watch the briefing in the video below:

