HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige held a morning briefing to discuss efforts to address the challenges that homeless individuals face during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by his Coordinator on Homelessness Scott Morishige, and the Deputy Director of the Behavioral Health Administration Edward Mersereau.
Watch the briefing in the video below:
- Bite Squad Expands into Grocery Delivery in Honolulu
- Pearlridge Center prepares and donates hundreds of meals to those in need
- WATCH: Gov. Ige and state officials discuss efforts to help homeless amid pandemic
- Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick
- Kamaaina Kids Programs for Essential Workers with Preschool & School Age Children