WATCH: Gov. Ige and state officials discuss efforts to help homeless amid pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Pearlridge Center recently donated over 350 prepared meals to houseless individuals. On Monday, the center’s management team launched this grassroots effort to help feed those in need during COVID-19 and potentially flatten the curve. The state’s largest enclosed shopping center delivered individual sack lunches packed with peanut butter jelly sandwiches, fresh fruits and bottled water to The Institute for Human Services (IHS).

“In our conversation with IHS, we learned how important it is for meals to be delivered to those unsheltered because it helps to minimize the need to search for food during this pandemic,” said Diana Su, Pearlridge Center’s marketing and communications director. “So we are hoping these meals will allow IHS to further ramp up their efforts in community outreach.”