Live Now
Senate President and House Speaker discuss when the State Legislature will reconvene

WATCH: Gov. Ige and Department of Labor Director Scott Murakami discuss unemployment assitance

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige and Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Scott Murakami discussed unemployment assistance in a Facebook Live conference on Thursday morning, May 7th.

Watch the conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 64°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 64°

Friday

79° / 63°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 63°

Saturday

79° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

76°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
68°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

73°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

Trending Stories