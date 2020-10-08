WATCH: Gov. and other state officials unpack more details about state’s pre-travel testing program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige and other state officials will discuss more details about the state’s pre-travel testing program, which will begin on Oct. 15.

The briefing will feature these speakers:

  • Governor David Ige  
  • Director Kenneth H. Hara, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (National Guard contact tracing)  
  • Lt. Governor Josh Green 
  • Dr. Libby Char, Director, Dept. Of Health 
  • John DeFries, President & CEO, Hawaii Tourism Authority 

