WATCH: Dr. Darragh O’Carroll explains science behind the importance of wearing masks, and DIY tips

HONOLULU (KHON) — Dr. Darragh O’Carroll of the Kuakini Medical Center spoke at Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s news conference today to discuss the science and importance of wearing masks.

“Mask-wearing should be a point of pride,” Dr. O’Caroll said. “It shows your kokua to everyone else, and that you want to do everything you can to protect your family and these islands.”

Dr. O’Carroll also explained do-it-yourself tips to make a functional mask at home, and took time to address common questions and misconceptions about wearing masks.

His talk can be seen in the video above. The rest of the news conference can be seen here.