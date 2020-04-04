WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Maui Mayor Michael Victorino

After an additional 9 cases for COVID-19 brought Maui County’s total to 36 — including one resident in the secluded community of Hana and one on Molokai — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to address the county’s latest.
The conference can be viewed in the video below:
