WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Maui Mayor Michael Victorino

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

After an additional 9 cases for COVID-19 brought Maui County’s total to 36 — including one resident in the secluded community of Hana and one on Molokai — Maui Mayor Michael Victorino held a news conference to address the county’s latest.

The conference can be viewed in the video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story