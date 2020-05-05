WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, UH President David Lassner and DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a day with only one new case of COVID-19 in the state, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss the latest on incrementally opening Hawaii’s economy.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner also discussed plans to resume in-person instruction at all 10 UH campuses in the Fall, and Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson discussed the latest numbers.

Watch the news conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Few showers
Few showers 40% 77° 66°

Friday

78° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

Trending Stories