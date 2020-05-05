WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, UH President David Lassner and DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a day with only one new case of COVID-19 in the state, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss the latest on incrementally opening Hawaii’s economy.
University of Hawaii President David Lassner also discussed plans to resume in-person instruction at all 10 UH campuses in the Fall, and Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson discussed the latest numbers.
