WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, UH President David Lassner and DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson

HONOLULU (KHON) — After a day with only one new case of COVID-19 in the state, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss the latest on incrementally opening Hawaii’s economy.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner also discussed plans to resume in-person instruction at all 10 UH campuses in the Fall, and Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson discussed the latest numbers.

Watch the news conference in the video above.