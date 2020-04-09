WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, DOH and other state officials

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 25 positive cases of COVID-19, including a preliminary report of a 6th death, Governor David Ige and other officials held a news conference to discuss the latest updates, as well as to respond to congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s recent criticism.
The conference included:
- Governor David Ige
- Hawaii State Senate President Ron Kouchi
- Speaker of Hawaii State House of Representatives Scott Saiki
- Alan Oshima, Economic and Community Recovery Resiliency Navigator
- Lieutenant Governor Josh Green
- Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson
- Dr. Edward Desmond, State Laboratories Division Administrator
The conference can be viewed in the video above.
- All lanes of Kalanianaole Highway closed due to water main break
- USPS workers changing delivery methods amid COVID-19
- Mental health resources for veterans during COVID-19
- Councilmember Pine, Kapolei Chamber of Commerce release jobs guide for unemployed
- Hospitals set their own policies when it comes to personal protective equipment