WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, DOH and other state officials

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 25 positive cases of COVID-19, including a preliminary report of a 6th death, Governor David Ige and other officials held a news conference to discuss the latest updates, as well as to respond to congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s recent criticism.

The conference included:

  • Governor David Ige
  • Hawaii State Senate President Ron Kouchi
  • Speaker of Hawaii State House of Representatives Scott Saiki
  • Alan Oshima, Economic and Community Recovery Resiliency Navigator
  • Lieutenant Governor Josh Green
  • Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson
  • Dr. Edward Desmond, State Laboratories Division Administrator

