HONOLULU (KHON) — After 13 new cases of COVID-19 brought the state total to 517, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss the latest updates from the state.
Tuesday’s briefing included:
- Governor David Ige
- Lt. Governor Josh Green
- Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director of the Department of Health
- Hilton Raethel, President and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii
You can watch the briefing in the video above.
- Sounds of Aloha performs for National Barbership Quartet Day while social distancing
- Changes at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl due to COVID-19
- With ‘stay at home order’ life remains the same for PFL champ Ray Cooper III and his growing ‘ohana
- WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, DOH and Healthcare Association of Hawaii
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell announces new rules for wearing masks and face coverings in public