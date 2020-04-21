WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, DOH and Economic Recovery Navigator

HONOLULU (KHON) — After only four more cases of COVID-19 were reported, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss plans to re-open the economy.

Lt. Governor Josh Green, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, and Economic Recovery and Resiliency Navigator Alan Oshima also participated in the briefing.

Their initial reports can be viewed in the video above, while the question and answer session can be viewed in the video below.